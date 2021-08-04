Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GM, CVS, Kraft Heinz, Tupperware and others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

General Motors (GM) – General Motors missed the consensus estimate of $2.23 per share with an adjusted second-quarter profit of $1.97 per share, though revenue did top Wall Street forecasts. GM did raise its forecast for the remainder of the year, based on strong demand and pricing. GM initially fell 3% in the premarket but then bounced back to recover most of that loss.

CVS Health (CVS) – CVS earned an adjusted $2.42 per share for the second quarter, beating the $2.06 consensus estimate, with revenue beating forecasts as well. The drug store and pharmacy benefits company also saw same-store sales rise a better than expected 12.3%. Separately, CVS also announced it was raising its minimum wage for employees to $15 per hour.

Kraft Heinz (KHC) – Kraft Heinz beat estimates by 6 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 78 cents per share, while the food producer's revenue also exceeded estimates. Demand continued to be strong during the quarter for the company's snacks and packaged meals.

Tupperware (TUP) – Tupperware shares jumped 2.5% in the premarket, after beating on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter. The maker of household storage products earned an adjusted 95 cents per share, well above the 57 cent consensus estimate.

Robinhood (HOOD) – The trading platform's stock soared 13.1% in premarket trading, on top of a 24.2% gain in Tuesday trading, when it rose above its $38 per share IPO price for the first time since going public last Thursday. It was also among yesterday's most heavily traded stocks.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI) – Activision Blizzard beat estimates by 15 cents with adjusted quarterly earnings of 91 cents per share and the videogame producer's revenue was slightly above Wall Street forecasts. It also gave an upbeat forecast, anticipating continued strong demand for popular franchises like "Candy Crush" and "Call of Duty". Shares rallied 5.6% in premarket trading.

Amgen (AMGN) – Amgen earned an adjusted $4.38 per share for its latest quarter, compared with a consensus estimate of $4.09. The biotech giant's revenue topped analyst estimates as well, although it said visits and procedures remain below pre-pandemic levels. Amgen also said it is in a dispute with the IRS, fighting a claim that it owes $3.6 billion in back taxes.

Lyft (LYFT) – Lyft reported an adjusted quarterly loss of 5 cents per share, smaller than the 24 cent loss predicted by analysts, with the ride-hailing service coming in with better-than-expected revenue. Lyft saw strong ride-hailing demand and did reach profitability as measured by earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA).

Match Group (MTCH) – Match Group fell 6 cents shy of estimates with quarterly earnings of 46 cents per share, although the operator of Tinder and other dating services did see revenue exceed forecasts. Revenue growth for Tinder is accelerating as vaccination rates rise, but Match said recovery is lagging in some important overseas markets. Shares fell 4% in premarket trading.

Caesars Entertainment (CZR) – Caesars earned 34 cents per share for its latest quarter, surprising analysts who had expected a loss of 18 cents per share. The casino operator's revenue exceeded estimates as well, thanks to a strong rebound in the Las Vegas market. Caesars added 2% in premarket action.

Affirm Holdings (AFRM) – Affirm added another 2.4% in the premarket, after jumping 3% yesterday. The payment service's shares are getting a boost from a Bloomberg report that it will partner with Apple (AAPL) to offer "buy now, pay later" services for Canadian purchases of Apple devices.

Avis Budget (CAR) – Avis Budget rose 1.9% in premarket trading after reporting what it called the best quarter in its history, with surging demand and higher rental prices leading to a tripling in sales. Adjusted earnings per share came to $5.90, compared to a consensus estimate of $1.21.

Live Nation (LYV) – Live Nation said sales for its latest quarter surged nearly eight-fold, as live events returned amid an increase in vaccinations. The live event promoter said concerts and other events were selling out quickly, and at ticket prices that were 10% above pre-pandemic levels. Live Nation gained 2.3% in the premarket.