Trump lawyers ask judge to block release of tax returns to Congress after Biden DOJ orders IRS to do so

Former U.S. President Donald Trump looks on during a press conference announcing a class action lawsuit against big tech companies at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on July 07, 2021 in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Attorneys for former President Donald Trump asked a federal judge Wednesday to block a Justice Department order that the IRS turn over years of his income tax returns to Congress.

Trump's lawyers argued that the House Ways and Means Committee is seeking the returns merely to look for embarrassing information.

The attorneys asked for a permanent injunction barring the IRS from complying with the committee's request for Trump's tax returns.

The expected move came nearly a week after the DOJ's Office of Legal Counsel reversed its 2019 opinion, saying the returns must be disclosed to the Democratic-led committee, which had sought the documents for several years.

The OLC said that Ways and Means, like other tax committees of Congress, has a "broad right" to obtain taxpayer information from the Treasury Department, the IRS parent.

The OLC also said there was a legitimate legislative purpose in this particular case: to assess how the IRS audits presidential tax returns.

Trump's lawyers, in their new filing in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., argued that the rationale is a pretext.