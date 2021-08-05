Cloud stocks soar to fresh records as Datadog's results help boost Cloudflare and Asana

The highest-valued cloud stocks have been on a tear of late and just got a further boost from data analytics and monitoring company Datadog, whose results blew past analysts' estimates.

Datadog shares jumped 15% on Thursday to close at a record $132.47. Heading into the day, Datadog traded for about 32 times revenue over the next year, making it one of the eight priciest cloud stocks by that metric, according to the Bessemer Venture Partners Cloud Index.

Of the nine stock that trade at 30 times forward sales, Datadog and four others closed at all-time highs on Thursday.

Bill.com, a financial software vendor, rose 1.4% to $208.92. Asana, which sells collaboration software, jumped 7.1% to $78.10, bringing its gain for the year to 164%. Security software provider Cloudflare rose 1.2% to $121.46. Atlassian, which sells popular developer tools, rose less than 1% to $343.43 and has surged 28% since announcing quarterly results a week ago.

Confluent, the cloud data analytics vendor that spun out of LinkedIn in 2014, jumped 6.8% in extended trading on Thursday. In its first earnings report since going public in June, Confluent said second-quarter revenue jumped 64% to $88 million.