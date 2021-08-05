Fauci warns more severe Covid variant could emerge as U.S. cases near 100,000

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., July 20, 2021.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci has warned that a more severe Covid variant could emerge as the U.S. daily new case average is now approaching 100,000 per day, exceeding the level of transmission last summer before vaccines were available.

Fauci, in an interview with McClatchy, said the U.S. could be "in trouble" if a new variant overtakes delta, which already has a viral load 1,000 times higher than the original Covid strain.

Delta has upended the U.S. response to the pandemic, as it has proven capable of infecting even people who are vaccinated. Moderna warned on Thursday that breakthrough infections will become more common as the delta variant continues to spread.

However, vaccines still provide strong protection against severe illness and death and the overwhelming majority of new infections are among people who are unvaccinated. Moderna, for example, said Thursday that the booster shot its developing produced a robust immune response against delta.

Fauci warned in the Wednesday interview that the U.S. is "very lucky" to have vaccines that have held up against the variants, suggesting that may not be the case if even more severe strains emerge.

"If another one comes along that has an equally high capability of transmitting but is also much more severe, then we could really be in trouble," Fauci told McClatchy in the interview, published Wednesday evening. "People who are not getting vaccinated mistakenly think it's only about them. But it isn't. It's about everybody else, also."

The U.S. is reporting a seven-day average of nearly 94,000 new cases as of Aug. 4, up 48% from one week ago, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. In a separate measure from the average, the U.S. actually topped 100,000 daily new cases on Monday and Tuesday.