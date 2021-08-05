Novavax delays Covid vaccine emergency authorization submission to FDA until fourth quarter

Signage outside the Novavax Inc. headquarters in Gaithersburg, Maryland, on Friday, March 12, 2021.

Novavax announced that it will delay the submission of its Covid-19 vaccine to the Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization until its fourth quarter.

Shares of the biotechnology company slipped 10% after the bell.

The company has filed for regulatory approval in India, Indonesia and the Philippines. Plans to submit the vaccine for emergency use listing at the World Health Organization are set for August, Novavax announced.

Approval by the WHO will allow the vaccine to be distributed globally via vaccine sharing initiatives at the global agency.