States are implementing new educational standards, signaling the end of Common Core

America is preparing for a return to school this fall semester, but curriculums might seem a bit different than they used to. Many states have implemented or are currently in the process of developing new educational standards to replace the Common Core.

"I think you are seeing today what kids experience and their curriculum kind of is a little bit more blended," Connecticut Education Association President Kate Dias said.

On Feb. 12, 2020, Florida adopted the Benchmarks for Excellent Student Thinking. New York is also developing its own curriculum. The Next Generation Learning Standards are expected to be implemented throughout New York by September 2022.

However, experts remain doubtful on whether the new standards truly stand by themselves.

"The standards that the states have come up with, where they claimed they were different from Common Core, they're really not that much different," said Tom Loveless, an educational researcher and former senior fellow at Brookings. "Some states just basically took the Common Core label off and then slapped the new label on the package."

The end of Common Core might be arriving, but its impacts are here to stay. Watch the video above to learn more about why states are moving away from Common Core.