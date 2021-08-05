Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Beyond Meat, Virgin Galactic, TripAdvisor & more

Virgin Galactic's passenger rocket plane VSS Unity, carrying billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson and his crew, lands after reaching the edge of space above Spaceport America near Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, U.S., July 11, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines in after-hours trading.

Virgin Galactic — Virgin Galactic shares jumped 6% after the company reported quarterly results and said that it will reopen ticket sales. The space company reported an adjusted EBITDA loss of $56 million in the second quarter, slightly above the prior quarter's $55.9 million loss. Revenue for the second quarter came in at $571,000.

TripAdvisor — Shares of the travel company climbed slightly in extended trading as the company beat expectations during the second quarter. TripAdvisor lost seven cents per share excluding items, which was smaller than the expected loss of 11 cents per share, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $235 million, ahead of the expected $188 million.

Beyond Meat — Beyond Meat shares dipped 4% after the company missed earnings estimates during the second quarter. The meat alternative company lost 31 cents per share, which was greater than the 24-cent loss analysts were expecting, according to estimates from Refinitiv. Revenue came in at $149.4 million, which was ahead of the $140.8 million analysts were expecting.

DropBox — The cloud storage company's stock rose about 4% after DropBox reported second-quarter earnings. The company earned 40 cents per share during the quarter, which was ahead of the 33 cents analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. Revenue came in at $531 million, also ahead of the expected $524 million.