Treasury yields edge higher ahead of weekly jobless claims data

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher early on Thursday, as investors awaited further employment data, with the U.S. Labor Department due to report on weekly jobless claims later in the morning. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose less than a basis point to 1.194% at 4:45 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond advanced by less than a basis point to 1.845%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point equals 0.01%.

Treasurys

The Labor Department is set to release the number of jobless claims filed last week at 8:30 a.m. ET. The 10-year Treasury yield fell to its lowest point since February on Wednesday, following disappointing employment data from private payroll firm ADP. Employers added 330,000 jobs in July, well below economists' estimate of 653,000 new positions. This was also a sharp drop on the revised 680,000 payrolls created in June.