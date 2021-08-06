9/11 families ask Biden not to attend memorial events unless he declassifies documents on Saudis

Family members of 9/11 victims tribute their loved ones on the 19th anniversary of September 11 attacks in New York City, United States on September 11, 2020.

Nearly 1,800 9/11 survivors, victims' family members and first responders are telling President Joe Biden that he should skip memorial events this year unless he declassifies U.S. documents detailing Saudi Arabia's role in the deadly attacks.

Next month will mark 20 years since the terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 Americans at the World Trade Center in New York, at the Pentagon and in Pennsylvania.

The group argued that Biden has failed to fulfill his campaign promise to release as much information as possible on the attacks and has ignored their numerous letters and requests that called on him to do so.

"Twenty years later, there is simply no reason — unmerited claims of 'national security' or otherwise — to keep this information secret," the group said in their statement.

"But if President Biden reneges on his commitment and sides with the Saudi government, we would be compelled to publicly stand in objection to any participation by his administration in any memorial ceremony of 9/11," the group said.

A White House spokesperson said in a statement that its Office of Public Engagement and National Security Council staff have met with 9/11 victims' family members to discuss their requests for documents and "hear their thoughts on policy priorities," NBC News reported Friday.

In his campaign promise, Biden pledged to direct his Department of Justice to examine cases where the disclosure of FBI information related to the 9/11 attacks is recommended. He said that releasing such information would be "narrowly tailored" to protect against the risk of harm to national security.

"I intend to be a President for all Americans, and will hear all of their voices," Biden said. "The 9/11 Families are right to seek full truth and accountability."