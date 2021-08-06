The first batch of Sephora shops opened inside Kohl's. Here's what to expect and where they'll be next

The first batch of Sephora shops within Kohl's stores debuted on Friday.

Both brands are hoping to woo new customers with the partnership, which was announced nine months ago. On Friday, four Kohl's unveiled the new Sephora-branded beauty departments. Another 73 will roll out on Aug. 20. Ultimately, the goal is to have 400 locations open this year, and at least 850 up-and-running by 2023.

"You're seeing the exact same experience that you would enjoy in any other Sephora environment," said Jean-Andre Rougeot, Sephora CEO of Americas in an interview with CNBC at Kohl's Ramsey, New Jersey, store. "I would say the quality of the store you're seeing, the upscaleness, selectivity, is better than some of our own Sephora stores."

Sephora has around 500 of its 2,600 stores in the Americas.

While it's an accomplishment to go from announcement to launch in less than a year, the delta variant of Covid-19 is causing hot spots to flare up throughout the country and around the world. It's a difficult time to entice consumers to try cosmetics before they buy, which has always been a key differentiator for Sephora.