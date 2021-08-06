Michael Farr: Buying opportunities abound, even as the market trades near record levels

Traders at the New York Stock Exchange. Source: NYSE

The market is churning at record levels as Covid fears ramp up and political uncertainty swirls, but there are still buying opportunities for investors. On Tuesday, Stephanie Link of Hightower Advisors, Josh Brown of Ritholtz Wealth Management, investor Pete Najarian and I joined Scott Wapner on CNBC's "Halftime Report" to interview Oakmark's Bill Nygren. We shared our strategies over navigating a market that closed at a record high. Steve Liesman, CNBC's senior economics reporter, also shared his investor survey, which highlighted inflation fears and investor caution. Just as it seemed that a Covid resurgence, rising prices and political uncertainties would take the wind out of investors' sails, stocks continued to reach new highs. From ample capital and liquidity to surging corporate earnings, there are many fundamental reasons for stocks to be up nearly 18% year-to-date. The ever-present question for investors is "what's next?" Frustratingly, the ever-present answer is "no one knows." Plotting a reasonable, rational course through heightened uncertainty is the primary goal of every successful investor. Indeed, the market is expensive, but on "Halftime Report" I mentioned five stocks that I would buy today with new cash. They appear at the end of this article.

The companies are a mix of value and growth, and they operate in four different industry sectors. The common thread between them is that they all have dynamic management teams with proven track records of adapting to change. Make no mistake, the U.S. economic recovery has been robust well beyond the wildest expectations. While future growth may come at a somewhat slower pace than the last couple of quarters, the economy looks on track to continue expanding. To be sure, there are several threats to future growth, including the delta variant of Covid-19, supply chain disruptions, inflation, growing trade deficits, a more assertive Chinese government, etc. But there are always potential landmines to sidestep. I often describe myself as a very worried optimist. Our responsibility is to find the most prudent, reasonable path toward our clients' prosperity. We are doing that.