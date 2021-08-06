Robinhood shares jump 13% as it closes out wild week

Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt attend Robinhood Markets IPO Listing Day on July 29, 2021 in New York City.

Shares of Robinhood are popping again on Friday as the volatile stock heads to end its first full week of trading up nearly 70%.

Robinhood shares rose 13% to $57.85 on Friday after its stock whipsawed this week. The newly public trading app had a meme stock moment followed by a surprising share sale announcement.

On Friday, Robinhood reiterated that it is not selling any stock, after Thursday's news that existing shareholders will sell up to 97.9 million shares over time. That news knocked the stock down by 27% on Thursday.

"Robinhood is not itself selling any additional securities but filed the Resale S-1 on behalf of certain of its shareholders pursuant to a pre-existing contractual obligation," Robinhood said.

Plus, the stock trading app clarified Friday morning that these sales would not start right away, easing concerns about an immediate jump in stock supply that could weigh down the shares. Robinhood said these sales can't start until SEC approval for the transaction, which shouldn't occur until after Robinhood's second quarter earnings on Aug. 18.

The shares took off Friday in premarket trading after the Robinhood clarification.

The rise and fall of Robinhood marked a stark contrast to the free-commission brokerage's lackluster debut on the Nasdaq last week.