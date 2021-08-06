Sub-Saharan Africa's working-age population set to double, revolutionizing its economy, S&P says

Three-quarters of Africa's population is under the age of 35, according to the United Nations. FotografiaBasica/Getty

The working-age population of sub-Saharan Africa is set to increase more than twofold by 2050 to become the largest in the world, offering unprecedented opportunity for economic growth, according to S&P Global Ratings. In a report published Wednesday, the ratings agency estimated that growth in the working-age population would add up to three percentage points to the average annual GDP growth for the next 10 years across key economies in the subcontinent. S&P Global Ratings' senior economist Satyam Panday said countries in sub-Saharan Africa are now experiencing the "most significant demographic transition in their history." "Unprecedented decreases in fertility rates, lower child mortality, and increases in life expectancy will have a crucial importance for the region's economic outlook for decades to come," Panday said. "Age composition in a country's population is critical for economic growth. For the region, which has experienced subdued economic growth during the last decade, demographic transition may present a chance to take off but can also be a major source of instability and fragility."

The report highlighted that fertility rates have been in steady decline, falling to 4.6 children per woman over a lifetime in 2019 from 6.3 in 1990. The UN has projected that fertility rates will continue to fall, with some SSA countries approaching a natural replacement rate of 2.1 by 2050. By comparison, average fertility rates in Southeast Asia and Latin America are expected to be 1.85 in 2050, down from 2.2 in 2020, while the Middle East and North Africa is the only region expected to be above the natural replacement rate by 2050, at 2.5. Across high-income economies, the current rate sits at around 1.6 and is expected to remain at a similar level. The trajectory is not uniform, however, with fertility rates in steep decline in South Africa, Kenya and Ethiopia, while Nigeria is still seeing rates above 5. The UN projects that Nigeria's population will reach 400 million by 2050, up from 206 million in 2020. Policy is crucial to reap 'demographic dividend' At the current rate, SSA countries could be set for a "demographic dividend," the S&P report said. The demographic dividend refers to the increased share of working-age people compared to non-working (i.e. children or older people). With fewer people to support, a country is presented with a window of opportunity for rapid GDP growth. However, governments' economic policies will be critical to the ability of SSA countries to capitalize on the workforce boom, and Panday suggested that at present the region risks being ill-prepared to reap the benefits of the demographic transition.