Verizon and AT&T plan post-pandemic 5G marketing blitz, even as consumer use cases remain unclear

That puts pressure on both companies to sell consumers on why they should choose AT&T and Verizon — making 5G a marketing challenge as Americans emerge from pandemic quarantines.

"A focus on 5G isn't going to be flattering to either Verizon or AT&T," said Craig Moffett, a wireless analyst at MoffettNathanson. "They are falling far behind T-Mobile in what will soon matter most: 5G speed and coverage. And they charge consumers much higher prices than T-Mobile."

AT&T and Verizon want to transfer customers as fast as possible to 5G networks — not just to recoup the heavy capital expenditure costs of building out updated nationwide networks but also to lock in customers and keep them from defecting to T-Mobile .

"We almost lost the year," said David Christopher, EVP of partnerships & 5G ecosystem development for AT&T. "But now, people are excited to get out of their homes and experience 5G in the wild. We will dramatize use cases that matter to customers."

Then the pandemic hit, and with everyone stuck at home, showing off blazing speeds and consumer use cases in stadiums, airports and public places wasn't just irrelevant — it was gauche. Cloud gaming, checking instant odds on gambling apps from stadiums and downloading Netflix movies at the airport became far less important than the ability to work from home -- a better message for cable companies who already deliver high-speed home broadband.

U.S. wireless giants AT&T and Verizon had big plans last year to advertise why customers should upgrade their phones and start using 5G wireless.

Getting Americans excited about 5G may not be easy.

A J.D. Power survey last year found that only about a quarter of wireless subscribers said they believed 5G would be significantly faster than current 4G LTE technology, and only 5% of respondents said they'd be willing to pay more for 5G service.

Even the CEO of AT&T Communications, Jeff McElfresh, told CNBC last year he has "always tried to soften folks' expectations around 5G."

Much of the messaging about 5G so far has been about enterprise solutions. A Deloitte Insights consumer survey this year found that consumer use cases that demand the faster network simply don't exist yet.

Verizon last year helped produce a documentary on 5G called "Speed of Thought," which showed enterprise-focused examples, such as a robotic arm that a physician can use from anywhere and an augmented reality helmet for firefighters to help see through smoke. It also explored cities testing out 5G-enabled technology to avoid car collisions.

AT&T leaders have also said 5G's real opportunity is in the business cases, particularly in the case of machines and equipment that are communicating via internet-of-things technology.

But both companies plan to illustrate specific consumer use cases in advertisements in the coming months to convince customers to upgrade.

In an outline of its 5G strategy for this year, AT&T detailed use cases including AR-aided shopping experiences for consumers in stores and downloading content at airports. Earlier this year, AT&T announced it would give its customers access to Bookful, which creates augmented reality experiences around books to try to improve reading comprehension. Christopher said viewing a street map through a phone is reliable and seamless in 5G, more easily allowing for activity like an augmented reality guide to a city, whereas it would have consistently lagged with 4G.

Verizon is currently running a number of 5G-related TV ad spots, including those with "Saturday Night Live" star Kate McKinnon about a promotion to receive $800 for a 5G phone when consumers trade in their old device.

Verizon has also done some marketing around what its 5G will do for gaming, both in its Super Bowl spot earlier this year and a digital video released in May that tried to illustrate what video game-like lag would look like in everyday life

But the Verizon campaigns don't yet show why 5G is necessary or important for average consumers.

In one recent Verizon ad, viewers see a series of images — a man climbing a cell tower, a thunderstorm, cars driving on the street, landscape shots of cities -- with voiced-over statements about "next generation service," "broader spectrum," and "the more going the extra mile matters." But the only clear consumer use case shown in the one-minute commercial is video chatting — an activity that doesn't require 5G.

It's possible 5G advertising could backfire on both companies if consumers view networks as interchangeable and simply choose the lowest-price offering — which will be T-Mobile, Moffett said.

Christopher points out that educating consumers about 5G will benefit the entire industry. "We're not going to spend our resources talking about the other guy," he said. "Everything educates the customer about the broad benefits of 5G as a category, and that's a good thing, too. We're happy with that."