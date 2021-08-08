How virtual reality will change trading for pros and everyone else

The work-from-home boom has given several virtual reality (VR) companies incentive to experiment with new ways of trading.

While platforms are rapidly evolving and firms are putting themselves in a position to sell the new technology, it's not a big business yet — but many believe it will be soon.

Glimpse Group is an umbrella company for several different VR businesses with real-world applications. The company went public last month and has eight VR groups in its portfolio, including telehealth, entertainment, and learning programs for schools and businesses.

They're also focused on stock trading through a business called D6 VR. It was developed by former Morgan Stanley analyst Andy Maggio who told CNBC in an interview, "I believe VR will be the most transformative technology in our lifetime." While Maggio admits the technology isn't quite ready for prime-time, he says the quality of the technology is rapidly improving. "The resolution is double what it was five years ago, the hardware is moving forward very quickly, it's lighter and easier to use," he said.

While several financial firms have experimented with the technology, none are making plans to tear down their physical trading floors anytime soon.

Former hedge fund manager and Glimpse Group CEO Lyron Bentovim isn't surprised by the pace. "Wall Street is slow to adapt, but this is the future of trading," he said.

Bentovim makes the argument that a trader can see usually six to eight screens at the most in the physical space. "You're limited," he said. With VR you'll be able to see and interact with dozens of screens and layer data upon data. "I can see a trader observing multiple trends and then immersing him or herself in the data without being constricted by physical limits," he said.

While Glimpse Group tries to make a name for itself in the space, it isn't the first to enter. British firm FlexTrade, which specializes in creating software for financial companies, presented its first VR program for traders at a 2017 conference.

"Traders just don't have enough real estate on their desk," said Managing Director Andy Mahoney. "We can do better than a keyboard, screen and a mouse."