Norwegian Cruise Line can require Florida passengers to show proof of Covid vaccination, federal judge rules

Norwegian Cruise Line said Sunday that a federal judge ruled to temporarily halt enforcement of a Florida law prohibiting businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination.

U.S. District Judge Kathleen Williams granted the preliminary injunction, allowing Norwegian to require vaccine documentation from customers while the case heads to trial. The Norwegian Gem is scheduled to depart Miami on Aug. 15. It is the cruise line's first trip from the state since the pandemic halted the cruise industry's operations more than a year ago.

Infection levels in Florida have risen 51% in the last seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The state reported 134,506 new Covid cases from July 30 to Aug. 5, more than any other 7-day period tracked by JHU, and new case positivity is at 18.9%.

"It's scary what's happening in Florida," Derek Shaffer, an attorney for Norwegian Cruise Line, said during a court hearing held Friday to request the injunction. "All of Florida is a hot spot ... All we're doing is trying to protect our staff and passengers."

Norwegian CEO Frank Del Rio said the company is trying to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

"The health and safety of our guests, crew and the communities we visit is our number one priority, today, tomorrow and forever," Del Rio said in a statement Sunday. "It's not a slogan or a tagline, we fiercely mean it and our commitment to these principles is demonstrated by the lengths our Company has gone through to provide the safest possible cruise experience from Florida."