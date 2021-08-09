Asia-Pacific markets struggle for gains as investors focus on Covid situation

A man looks at an electronic board displaying stock information at the Australian Securities Exchange in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018.

SINGAPORE — Australian shares traded near flat early Monday as investors focus on the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The benchmark ASX 200 rose fractionally to 7,543.70. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7332 against the greenback, down 0.29%. The Aussie fell from levels above $0.7400 following a resurgent dollar Friday on the back of strong nonfarm payrolls data.

Australia reported 280 new Covid cases over a 24-hour period on Sunday, with most of them in the populous state of New South Wales. Reports said that about 15 million people, or 60% of the country's population, are under a strict lockdown.

In South Korea, the Kospi index fell 0.44% while the Kosdaq was down 0.35%.