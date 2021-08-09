California Gov. Gavin Newsom faces greater-than-expected threat in upcoming recall election

California Gov. Gavin Newsom may face more of an uphill battle in the upcoming recall election than initially expected.

Counties will send ballots to every registered voter in mid-August, giving the Democratic governor a month to boost turn out for the Sept. 14 special election.

The odds may seem to be in Newsom's favor, especially as registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans in the state, and money raised by supporters of the recall are dwarfed by the governor's nearly $47 million war chest.

However, complacency among Democratic supporters and the rollout of new pandemic health orders may pose real threats to Newsom's chances of survival.

"Democrats have not had urgency, and that's Newsom's greatest challenge at this point," said Democratic consultant Michael Soneff. "His ability to convince Democrats to return their ballot over the course of a month is gonna make all the difference in whether or not he wins against the recall."

Recent polls show that more voters oppose Newsom's recall than support it, but an enthusiasm gap between Republican and Democratic voters has created uncertainty.

In a poll conducted by UC Berkeley and the Los Angeles Times in late July, 36% of the state's registered voters would vote to recall Newsom, while 51% would vote to keep him in office.

The numbers among likely voters were more evenly divided with 47% favoring Newsom's recall and 50% favoring his retention.

This indicates outsized interest among Republicans, who have been the major area of support for the recall, the poll said.



Democratic and No Party Preference voters may have lower interest in the election because they believe Newsom will easily defeat the recall, according to the poll.

"If everybody voted, then Newsom would actually be in a safe place right now. But that's not the way elections in this country work. I think the governor and his team understand that even his supporters aren't all that excited about him right now," said Dan Schnur, a politics professor at three California universities who previously led the California Fair Political Practices Commission.

"Over the next few weeks, you'll see him spending less time trying to persuade recall supporters to change their mind, and much more of his time and energy simply trying to motivate his own base to bother to show up," Schnur said.

The governor and his campaign did not immediately respond to requests for comment.