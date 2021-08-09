Cuomo impeachment committee expects to finish reviewing evidence within 'several weeks'

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo looks on as he delivers remarks on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the Riverside Church in New York, November 15, 2020.

The committee responsible for determining whether to impeach New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expects to be finished reviewing evidence within weeks, the committee chair said Monday.

"Beginning next week, committee members will be granted access in a secure location to the full evidence gathered" in two parallel probes, said Charles Levine (D), chairman of the state Assembly Judiciary Committee.

The information will only be available for viewing in a designated room, said Levine, "given the sensitivity of this information, and in order to preserve confidentiality of the committee's investigation and to protect the interest and the safety of those individuals" who participated.

The committee launched its impeachment investigation in March, following initial accusations of sexual harassment made against Cuomo.

The impeachment probe was conducted parallel to an investigation overseen by state Attorney General Letitia James.

Last Tuesday, James said her office's probe found that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, and retaliated against one of them: a former employee who had complained publicly about his conduct.

Committee staff members were also charged with investigating other allegations of wrongdoing by Cuomo, including whether his staff tried to hide or alter data on coronavirus deaths in New York nursing homes, whether he used his position to secure Covid vaccines for close friends and family, and whether he misused state resources to promote a book he wrote about leadership in 2020.

Cuomo and his staff have denied these allegations.

