Deliveroo shares rise after German rival takes stake in the business

LONDON – Shares of food delivery firm Deliveroo climbed over 10% Monday after the company announced larger German rival Delivery Hero has taken a 5.09% stake in the business.

The firm's stock climbed from £3.36 ($4.66) per share to £3.60 per share in early deals on the London Stock Exchange Monday, reaching their highest point since trading began in March. Meanwhile, shares of Delivery Hero remained relatively flat on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Deliveroo's market value is around £8 billion so Delivery Hero's investment appears to be roughly £400 million. Deliveroo declined to comment on the exact size of the investment, while Delivery Hero did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.

In a note to investors, Deliveroo said it received a notification "of major holdings in the company's shares from Delivery Hero after market close on 6 August 2021."

Founded in 2013 by Will Shu and Greg Orlowski, Deliveroo got a boost from Amazon in 2019 when the e-commerce giant led a $575 million funding round into the company.

It made a loss of £223.7 million on revenues of £4.1 billion in 2020, which is substantially less than the £317 million it lost on £2.5 billion of revenue in 2019.