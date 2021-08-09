Democrats leave debt ceiling increase out of budget plan, setting Congress up for fall showdown

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the Treasury Department on June 23, 2021 at the US Capitol in Washington, DC.

It's all but certain Congress won't raise the debt ceiling before the Senate leaves for summer recess, setting the stage for a bitter partisan face-off over the borrowing cap later this fall.

Some economists hoped Senate Democrats would include a debt ceiling increase in the $3.5 trillion budget proposal party leadership unveiled Monday morning.

Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., hope to pass their budget — focused on climate change and poverty — with or without Republican support.

But the party's budget left out any mention of the ceiling, meaning that the U.S. government will be near the brink of default when the Senate returns from its summer recess halfway through September.

It also means Democrats and Republicans will have to act fast next month to reach an agreement over one of the most fraught votes for any American politician.

Lawmakers in both parties dislike voting to raise or suspend the debt ceiling. That's because campaign ads often spin a vote to prevent a U.S. default as evidence that the incumbent condones flagrant spending.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen sought to quell those fears Monday, when she again urged lawmakers to set aside their differences to avoid economic calamity.