DraftKings to buy Golden Nugget Online for $1.56 billion, as gaming's M&A streak continues

The wild spate of mergers and acquistions in the gambling industry continued Monday as DraftKings agreed to acquire Golden Nugget Online Gaming for $1.56 billion in stock.

Golden Nugget Online shareholders will receive 0.365 shares of DraftKings stock, which puts the offer at a 53% premium to Golden Nugget Online shares' closing price on Friday.

Golden Nugget Online shares surged nearly 48% on the news, while DraftKings stock remained relatively flat after the deal's announcement. DraftKings has a market cap of $20.68 billion.

Golden Nugget Online CEO Tilman Fertitta owns 47% of the business, which was formed by spinning off the sports gaming and iGaming operations of the Golden Nugget. The billionaire said he will continue to hold on to the stock of the new company for at least year after the deal closes. Fertitta will also join the DraftKings board.

The deal gives DraftKings access to Golden Nugget Online's 5 million customers, who are dependable online casino players. The gaming industry anticipates customers who bet in online casino games will be critical to its future revenue growth. Fertitta, and others, have said iGaming customers are worth seven times the value of a sports betting customer.

On DraftKings second-quarter earnings conference call, CEO Jason Robins said iGaming provides an opportunity to diversify the company's offering beyond sports seasons. However, it has struggled to win customers to its casino play platform.

"We definitely feel in the iGaming segment that we do better with people who are sports fans, that we can cross-sell and we've been working hard to try to extend our brand and extend our reach into the non-sports fan iGaming audience," Robins said.

DraftKings anticipates $300 million in cost savings from the deal, as it brings platform and technology in house, cuts fees to third-party providers, and lowers marketing costs. The company will be able to get promotional and marketing consideration with Fertitta's Houston Rockets, Landry's and Golden Nugget's bricks-and-mortar casinos.