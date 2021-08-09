Photos show devastating wildfires in Greece

Wildfire approaches the seaside village of Limni, on the island of Evia, Greece, on August 6, 2021.

Greece has been tackling devastating wildfires for seven days in different parts of the country amid the most severe heatwave in three decades.

Over the past week, temperatures reached 45 degrees Celsius (113 Fahrenheit) in some places, creating very dry conditions which have led to wildfires in some areas, destroying not only forest land, but also homes and businesses.

Hundreds of firefighters, including a number of teams sent from other nations, have focused their operations on four major blazes, according to national reports.

One of them is in Greece's second biggest island, Evia, which has been burning for almost seven consecutive days. Thousands of people have been evacuated from their homes on the island of Evia since last Tuesday, according to Reuters.

"We will change the way we launch protection projects, but also the way we do reforestation. We will focus all our attention on repairing the damage and our natural environment," Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Twitter on Saturday, according to a Google translation.