Coinbase profits surge following volatile stretch of cryptocurrency trading

Coinbase shares rose as much as 2.1% in extended trading Tuesday after reporting second-quarter revenues that were stronger than analysts had expected.

Here's how the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the U.S. did versus expectations per Refinitiv estimates:

Revenue: $2.23 billion vs. $1.78 billion expected

$2.23 billion vs. $1.78 billion expected Earnings: $3.45 per share, adjusted, which excludes stock-based compensation benefits vs. $2.33 expected

The company's net profit for the quarter was $1.6 billion, up nearly 4,900% from a year earlier, following a volatile stretch of trading for cryptocurrencies.

Coinbase's fate is tethered to the performance of digital assets like bitcoin. The company generated $2.0 billion in net revenue, including $1.9 billion in transaction revenue and over $100 million in subscription and services revenue. Bitcoin prices fell about 41% during the quarter.

Monthly transacting users grew to 8.8 million, up 44% from the previous quarter, while trading volume rose 38% to $462 billion from the previous quarter.