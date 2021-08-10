Moderna reaches deal with Canada to build 'state-of-the-art' Covid vaccine manufacturing plant after shortages

Justin Trudeau, Canada's prime minister, listens during a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, on Friday, June 4, 2021. Trudeau said that 65% of eligible Canadians have received a first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Moderna said Tuesday it has reached a deal with the Canadian government to build a "state-of-the-art" manufacturing plant in Canada to make Covid vaccines and potentially shots for other respiratory viruses after the country was plagued by supply shortages earlier this year.

The plant aims to provide Canadians with access to domestically manufactured mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, including Covid, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and possibly other vaccines, pending licensure, the U.S. drugmaker said.

It is also intended to be used on "an urgent basis" to support the country with direct access to vaccines during health emergencies, the company said.

Moderna said it is in discussions with other governments for similar collaborations.

"We are excited to expand our presence and continue our long-term collaboration with Canada," Patricia Gauthier, Moderna's lead for Canadian operations, said in a statement. "With our industry-leading mRNA technology platform and rapid drug development capabilities, we look forward to being an active participant in Canada's robust life sciences ecosystem."