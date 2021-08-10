CNBC Pro

CNBC Pro Talks: Equity outlook and opportunities with BofA's Sebastian Raedler

CNBC.com staff@CNBC
Share

Join us for this upcoming Pro Talks on Wednesday August 11 as CNBC's Geoff Cutmore chats with equity strategist Sebastian Raedler about his outlook on European equities, key opportunity areas and diversification strategies.

Raedler is head of European equity strategy at Bank of America, and is responsible for the firm's view on the European equity market, as well as sector and country allocation.

A stream of the conversation will be available here to CNBC Pro subscribers at midday BST or 7 p.m. SIN/HK on Wednesday, August 11.

Have questions you would like us to cover in the discussion? Submit them here.

Learn more from our previous Pro Talks:

Related coverage from Pro:

More In Pro Talks

watch now
VIDEO45:26
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Investor Joe Terranova sees a multi-year bull market ahead. How he's playing it
watch now
VIDEO03:06
CNBC ProRegulatory risk is not the main concern for Chinese stocks, investor says
watch now
VIDEO28:47
CNBC ProCNBC Pro Talks: Portfolio manager Mary Nicola shares her global investment strategy
Read More