Spirit Airlines stabilizes after more than a week of travel chaos

Passengers wait in line at the Spirit Airlines check-in counter at Orlando International Airport on the sixth day the airline has cancelled hundreds of flights.

Spirit Airlines canceled just 16 flights on Tuesday, down from hundreds a day last week as the low-cost carrier struggled with storms, staffing shortages and other issues that stranded tens and thousands of customers.

The Miramar, Florida-based carrier canceled more than 2,000 flights since July 31, causing chaos at several airports and infuriating customers.

CEO Ted Christie last week apologized for the disruptions and said management should have canceled more flights earlier to stop the issues from dragging out.

Spirit's Tuesday cancellations were just 2% of the day's schedule. On several days last week it canceled more than half of its flights.