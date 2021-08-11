CNBC Pro

After a torrid first half, investors have IPO fatigue

Bob Pisani@BobPisani
Chris Scherzinger, CEO, Weber, at the NYSE, August 5, 2021.
Source: NYSE

IPO fatigue?  After a torrid start to the year, the IPO market has stalled.

