A 40-year-old slice of Charles and Diana’s wedding cake sells for $2,500 at auction

The "large slice" of icing and marzipan, which came from one of 23 official wedding cakes made for the royal wedding in 1981, sold Wednesday for £1,850 ($2,562) plus a 20% buyer's premium at Dominic Winter Auctioneers in Cirencester, England.

Prior to the sale, the lot was expected to sell for around £300 to £500.

Weighing around 800 grams (1.8 pounds), the icing features a sugared Royal Coat of Arms and a small silver horseshoe. It was given to Moyra Smith, an employee of the Queen Mother at Clarence House, whose family sold it to a collector in 2008.

"It appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold, but we advise against eating it," the auction house said on the lot's sale page.