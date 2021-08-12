Gold prices dropped this week and analysts predict they will keep falling 

Gold prices recovered slightly from a sharp fall earlier this week, but analysts are still pessimistic on the outlook for the precious metal going forward.

On Sunday evening, gold prices dropped to a four month low of $1,677.9 per ounce. The metal was hovering around $1,740 per ounce Thursday morning trade in Asia, still off its highs earlier this year of around $1,900.

Analysts pegged the fall to a stronger-than-expected U.S. jobs report as well as a rush to buy the dollar in response.

Gold prices and the greenback have an inverse relationship. As the dollar gets stronger against other currencies, gold prices will fall as it becomes more expensive in other currencies, driving down demand.

"The initial sell‑off in the gold price on Monday was likely triggered by the Asian market buying the US dollar and selling gold in response to the strong US payrolls for July from last Friday," Vivek Dhar, commodities analyst at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said in a note on Wednesday.