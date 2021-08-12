Facebook delays return to office until January 2022 for U.S., some international employees

Facebook Chief Executive Officer and founder, Mark Zuckerberg, leaving the Merrion Hotel in Dublin after meeting with Irish politicians to discuss regulation of social media, transparrency in political advertising and the safety of young people and vulnerable adults. On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Dublin, Ireland.

Facebook on Thursday announced it will delay its plan to return U.S. employees to their office until January 2022 due to ongoing concerns with the Covid-19 Delta variant.

"Data, not dates, is what drives our approach for returning to the office," the company said in a statement. "Given the recent health data showing rising Covid cases based on the Delta variant, our teams in the U.S. will not be required to go back to the office until January 2022. We expect this to be the case for some countries outside of the US, as well. We continue to monitor the situation and work with experts to ensure our return to office plans prioritize everyone's safety."

Facebook had previously aimed to return employees to its offices in October with strict vaccination and mask requirements.

With the delay, Facebook becomes the latest tech company to push back its return to office plans until next year. Amazon announced a similar plan for corporate employees last week. Lyft said last month its employees won't return to offices until Feb. 2, 2022.

