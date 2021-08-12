Facebook's takeover of Giphy raises serious competition concerns, UK regulator says

LONDON — The U.K.'s competition regulator announced Thursday that Facebook's acquisition of popular GIF website Giphy presents competition concerns.

The Competition and Markets Authority said it has provisionally found Facebook's purchase of Giphy will harm competition between social media platforms and remove a potential challenger in the display advertising market.

The CMA said it may require Facebook to unwind the deal, which is reportedly worth $400 million, and sell off Giphy if its competition concerns are ultimately confirmed.

GIFs are shared in their millions on social media websites like Twitter, Snapchat and TikTok, as well as via email and text messages. The majority of social media platforms rely on access to Giphy's database of GIFs, while some also come from Google's Tenor.

Facebook's ownership of Giphy could lead it to deny other platforms access to its GIFs, the CMA said.

It added that any reduction in the quality or choice of GIFs could impact how people use social media sites and whether or not they switch to a different platform, such as Facebook, which already has significant market power.