Poland pushes through new media law and angers the U.S.

Protesters hold up signs with the letters of Poland's main private TV network TVN, a US-owned broadcaster, as they demonstrate in defence of media freedom in Warsaw on August 10, 2021.

LONDON — Polish lawmakers have approved a contentious media law that countries like the United States have vehemently opposed.

The bill, which passed the lower chamber of the Polish Parliament on Wednesday, prevents firms from outside the European Economic Area, a group of 30 nations, from owning a majority stake in media companies based in the country. The law has yet to be ratified by the upper house of the Polish Parliament and signed by President Andrzej Duda.

As an example, the bill means that U.S. media giant Discovery might be forced to sell its stake in TVN, a Polish broadcaster.

"The United States is also deeply troubled by draft legislation passed today by the lower house of the Polish parliament that targets the most watched independent news station, which is also one of the largest U.S. investments in the country," Anthony Blinken, the U.S. Secretary of State, said in a statement on Wednesday.

"This draft legislation threatens media freedom and could undermine Poland's strong investment climate," Blinken also said.

For its part, Discovery has also criticized the new law, describing it as being "discriminatory against TVN and Discovery," according to the Financial Times.