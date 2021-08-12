Production snags cause Ford to delay deliveries of Ford Bronco SUV and Mustang Mach-E

DETROIT – Ford Motor is delaying customer deliveries of its electric Mustang Mach-E crossovers and some Bronco SUVs – two of its most high-profile new vehicles – due to manufacturing issues.

The automaker confirmed Thursday it has identified a problem with the molded-in color hardtop roofs on thousands of Ford Bronco SUVs built to date, which will negatively impact production and delay deliveries to customers by months.

The vehicles have a quality issue that can create an "unsatisfactory appearance when exposed to extreme water and humidity," according to messages to dealers and customers that were confirmed by a company spokesman. It does not impact the function of the vehicle, according to the company.

Current owners are expected to be sent a replacement roof free of charge beginning in October. Customers who are still waiting on their orders will be notified of their new expected delivery date in the coming months. Some orders will be delayed from the 2021 model year to the 2022 model year, according to the company.