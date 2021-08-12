Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, SoFi, Airbnb & more

A performer dressed as Mickey Mouse entertains guests during the reopening of the Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California, U.S., on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Disney — Shares of Disney jumped more than 4% in after-hours trading after the media giant reported blowout fiscal third-quarter earnings, crushing Wall Street expectations on subscriber growth, revenue and earnings.

Airbnb — The travel rental company saw its shares falling more than 3% after issuing a warning about volatility due to the Covid delta variant. Airbnb did beat on top and bottom lines, however. Meanwhile, the company reported 83.1 million nights and experiences booked, up 29% from the first quarter.

SoFi Technologies — Shares of the fintech company slid more than 10% in extended trading after the firm reported a quarterly loss amid higher noninterest expense. SoFi posted a 48-cent loss per share, compared with a loss a year ago of 3 cents a share.

DoorDash — The food delivery company's shares dropped over 6% in after-hours trading after its earnings report. DoorDash posted a loss of 30 cents per share in the second quarter, wider than the 6 cents analysts were expecting, according to FactSet. Its total orders jumped 69% as the economy started to reopen, the company said.



