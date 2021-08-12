Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Disney, SoFi, Airbnb & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:
Disney — Shares of Disney jumped more than 4% in after-hours trading after the media giant reported blowout fiscal third-quarter earnings, crushing Wall Street expectations on subscriber growth, revenue and earnings.
Airbnb — The travel rental company saw its shares falling more than 3% after issuing a warning about volatility due to the Covid delta variant. Airbnb did beat on top and bottom lines, however. Meanwhile, the company reported 83.1 million nights and experiences booked, up 29% from the first quarter.
SoFi Technologies — Shares of the fintech company slid more than 10% in extended trading after the firm reported a quarterly loss amid higher noninterest expense. SoFi posted a 48-cent loss per share, compared with a loss a year ago of 3 cents a share.
DoorDash — The food delivery company's shares dropped over 6% in after-hours trading after its earnings report. DoorDash posted a loss of 30 cents per share in the second quarter, wider than the 6 cents analysts were expecting, according to FactSet. Its total orders jumped 69% as the economy started to reopen, the company said.