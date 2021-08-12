U.S. jobless claims total 375,000, falling for a third-straight week

Temporary closed signage is seen at a store in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York, March 15, 2020.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters
Initial jobless claims declined for the third consecutive week as the U.S. labor market continues its recovery from last year's recession.
There were 375,000 claims last week, matching estimates from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior reading was revised upward by 2,000 to 387,000 claims.
Jobless claims numbers have come down sharply since the spring as the economy has recovered, and they have settled near the 400,000 level in recent weeks. There were also a record high number of open jobs at the end of July.
Become a smarter investor with CNBC Pro.
Get stock picks, analyst calls, exclusive interviews and access to CNBC TV.
Sign up to start a free trial today.