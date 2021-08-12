U.S. jobless claims total 375,000, falling for a third-straight week

Temporary closed signage is seen at a store in Manhattan borough following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New York, March 15, 2020.

Initial jobless claims declined for the third consecutive week as the U.S. labor market continues its recovery from last year's recession.

There were 375,000 claims last week, matching estimates from economists surveyed by Dow Jones, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior reading was revised upward by 2,000 to 387,000 claims.