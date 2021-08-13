One key indicator for the SMH semiconductor ETF just flashed an ominous signal, trader warns

In this article 2330-TW

Semiconductor stocks could be in for a sharp near-term pullback, one trader warns. Analysts at Morgan Stanley said in a Thursday note that "winter is coming" for the group, writing that sell signals were accumulating as chipmakers entered the late stage of their cycle. The technical backdrop is also beginning to flash warning signs, Miller Tabak's Matt Maley told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Thursday. "We're not quite there yet for me to raise a major yellow flag or even a red flag, but I am getting a little concerned," the firm's chief market strategist said. Looking at a chart of the VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH), Maley said the 25-stock basket was "seeing a short-term death cross" in its moving average convergence-divergence chart, a key momentum indicator.

That type of death cross has occurred eight times in the past year, "and each one of those times has been followed by a pretty decent pullback and several times, a full correction," Maley said. "We're starting to see that now. So, that has me concerned," he said. With the SMH itself now stuck in a relatively narrow trading range, Maley focused in on the chart of Taiwan Semiconductor, its top holding and the world's largest chip manufacturer. The stock appears to be testing its 200-day moving average, which it hasn't done in over a year, Maley said.

