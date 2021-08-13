U.S. military base in D.C. on lockdown after reports of gunfire

A U.S. military base in Washington, D.C., went on lockdown Friday in response to a potentially armed individual who had been seen on the campus.

The person, initially described as a Black male with a medium build "carrying a Gucci Bag," had last been spotted on the south side of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, according to the official Facebook page for the outpost.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police Department told CNBC that the department had received a phone call at 12:04 p.m. regarding the sound of gunshots being heard at a location east of the base.

No victims have been identified yet, the spokeswoman said.

MPD said they would only verify the person was male. MPD officers are at the base and involved in the search, a spokeswoman told CNBC.

An update from the base's social media account later described the individual as a Black man with a medium build and "dreads that are mid-back in length." The person is wearing blue or green pants and a white tank top, and he may be carrying a bag, according to the Facebook post.

That update, which came more than an hour after the lockdown order was posted, advised people to "continue to shelter in place."