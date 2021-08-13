Watch live: CDC panel meets to debate Covid booster shots for vulnerable Americans

[The stream is slated to start at 11 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory panel is holding a meeting Friday to discuss the distribution of Covid-19 booster shots to people with weak immune systems.

The meeting comes one day after the Food and Drug Administration granted emergency approval of a third dose of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for vulnerable Americans.

A vote by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on whether or not to update CDC booster shot guidelines is expected around 1 p.m.