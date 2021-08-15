Blinken says remaining in Afghanistan is not in the U.S. national interest

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken speaks about refugee programs for Afghans who aided the U.S. during a briefing at the State Department in Washington, DC, U.S. August 2, 2021.

As Taliban fighters began entering the Afghan capital of Kabul on Sunday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw American troops from the country.

He said the U.S. succeeded in its mission of bringing those responsible for the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks to justice and that remaining in the country was not sustainable. If the U.S. would have stayed, Blinken said, America would be back at war with the Taliban, which he said is at its strongest since 2001.

"Remaining in Afghanistan for another one, five, 10 years was not in the national interest," Blinken said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

His comments come as the U.S. moves personnel from the U.S. embassy in Kabul to the city's airport. Blinken said the government's top objective is the safety of U.S. citizens in the country, which is why Biden authorized the deployment of approximately 5,000 U.S. troops to assist in the drawdown of U.S. personnel and other allied personnel.

Many have started comparing Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan to America's flight from Saigon during the Vietnam War in 1975. Blinken pushed back against that comparison.