Stock futures pull back after the Dow and S&P 500 set records

The Wall St. sign is seen near the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, May 4, 2021.

Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes slipped Sunday evening as the S&P 500 hovered in record territory after last week's modest gains.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50 points. Those tied to the S&P 500 dipped 0.1% and Nasdaq 100 futures lost less than 0.1%.

The moves in the overnight session on Sunday came after a mostly positive trading week punctuated by closely watched economic data and corporate earnings.

The Dow ended last week at 35,515.38, a record close, while the S&P 500 finished Friday at 4,468.00 to notch its own best-ever finish.

The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 rounded out the week with muted gains of 0.8% and 0.7%, respectively, amid light summertime trading volumes. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underperformed week, down just under 0.1%.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was last seen at 1.283%. Bond yields fall as their prices rise.