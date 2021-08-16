Pfizer submits data to FDA for authorization of Covid vaccine booster shot for general population

Pfizer and BioNTech said Monday they have submitted early-stage clinical trial data to the Food and Drug Administration as part of their U.S. application seeking authorization of a Covid vaccine booster for everyone 16 and older — not just people with weak immune systems.

In a phase one trial, a booster dose of the vaccine generated "significantly higher neutralizing antibodies" against the original coronavirus strain as well as the beta and delta variants, the companies said in a press release. Participants in the trial received a third dose of the two-dose vaccine about eight to nine months after receiving their second shot, they said.

"The data we've seen to date suggest a third dose of our vaccine elicits antibody levels that significantly exceed those seen after the two-dose primary schedule," Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said in a statement. "We are pleased to submit these data to the FDA as we continue working together to address the evolving challenges of this pandemic."

The companies said late-stage trial results evaluating the third dose are expected shortly and will also be submitted to the FDA and other regulatory authorities worldwide.