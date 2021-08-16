Peloton is starting to repair the touchscreens on its recalled treadmills

A Peloton Interactive Inc. Tread exercise machine for sale at the company's showroom in Dedham, Massachusetts, U.S., on Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021.

Peloton said it beginning to install a repair to its Tread machines that were recalled earlier this year after reports of injuries.

Loosened screws were causing the screen to fall from some of the treadmills that were available in the U.K. and Canada. About 1,000 had been sold in the United States, but the company was preparing for a bigger launch on its home turf that has since been postponed.

Starting this month, Peloton said in an updated statement on its website that users can now schedule appointments to have the fix that will ensure the touchscreen console remains attached to the device at all times.

Peloton said the repair has been validated by an independent third party and approved by the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission.

In May, Peloton voluntarily recalled its $2,495 Tread and more expensive Tread+ machines, which lists for $4,295. The CPSC had cautioned that people should stop using the Tread+ if small children or pets were around, after one child was pulled under the machine's belt and killed.

Peloton has since released a software update for its Tread+ machine that adds a lock feature and requires a code be entered to start the belt.

The company hasn't said when the machines will be available for sale in the U.S.

Peloton shares were down less than 1% in afternoon trading. The stock is down about 27% year to date.