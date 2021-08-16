Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tencent Music, Roblox & more

WeChat mascots are displayed inside Tencent office at TIT Creativity Industry Zone in Guangzhou, China, May 9, 2017.

Check out the companies making headlines in after hours trading.

Tencent Music — Tencent Music shares rose roughly 1% in extended trading after the company beat on earnings but narrowly missed second-quarter revenue expectations. The company reported revenue of $8.01 billion, compared with the $8.13 billion analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting. The company earned 66 cents per share, excluding items, while analysts were expecting 62 cents per share.

Roblox — Shares of the online video game platform dipped roughly 2% after the company missed revenue expectations during the second quarter. Roblox reported revenue of $665 million, compared with the $683 million analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting.

Porch Group — Porch Group shares gained more than 3% during extended trading after the company's second-quarter results. The software name lost 17 cents per share on revenue of $51.3 million. Analysts were expecting a loss of 18 cents on $47 million in revenue, according to StreetAccount estimates.