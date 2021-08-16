Treasury yields start the week lower with Fed meeting minutes in focus

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday morning, with investor focus on minutes from the Federal Reserve's latest meeting, due to be published on Wednesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 3 basis points to 1.263% at 3:55 a.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond gave up nearly 3 basis points, falling to 1.921%. Yields move inversely to prices and one basis point is 0.01%.