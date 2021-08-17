Biden administration set to extend mask mandate for travel through mid-January

The Biden administration is expected to soon extend a federal requirement that travelers wear masks on commercial flights and other modes of transportation through mid-January, according to a people familiar with the matter.

The measure is the latest sign of persistent concerns about the spread of Covid-19. The current rules, aimed to curb the spread of the virus, were extended this spring until Sept. 13. The administration will extend the mandate through Jan. 18, said the people. Airlines were informed of the plan, which was reported earlier by Reuters, one of the people said.

The Transportation Security Administration declined to comment.