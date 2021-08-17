Democratic Sen. Menendez rips Biden administration for 'flawed' Afghanistan withdrawal, vows hearings

U.S. Senator Robert Menendez (D-NJ) questions Zalmay Khalilzad, special envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation, during a Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 27, 2021.

Sen. Robert Menendez, the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, vowed to hold the Biden administration accountable for what he characterized as its botched execution of the U.S. troop departure from Afghanistan.

In a lengthy statement Tuesday, the New Jersey Democrat offered one of the most pointed criticisms of President Joe Biden from within the party to date.

"In implementing this flawed plan, I am disappointed that the Biden administration clearly did not accurately assess the implications of a rapid U.S. withdrawal. We are now witnessing the horrifying results of many years of policy and intelligence failures," Menendez said in a release.

"The Senate Foreign Relations Committee will continue fulfilling its oversight role with a hearing on U.S. policy towards Afghanistan, including the Trump administration's flawed negotiations with Taliban, and the Biden administration's flawed execution of the U.S. withdrawal," he added.

The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment about Menendez's statement.

Menendez's rebuke comes just days after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as political leaders and government security forces fled Kabul. Analysts say the well-telegraphed withdrawal of U.S. troops from the country, a plan devised by the Trump administration and carried out by Biden, is to blame for the Taliban's rapid advance over the past week.

The Taliban has thus far promised amnesty for former government officials and are for the moment working with U.S. forces to keep Kabul's airport open for military and civilian flights.