Cisco delivers slight beat as revenue grows 8%

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 24: Cisco's Chairman and CEO Chuck Robbins speaks to participants during the Viva Technologie show at Parc des Expositions Porte de Versailles on May 24, 2018 in Paris, France. Viva Technology, the new international event brings together 5,000 startups with top investors, companies to grow businesses and all players in the digital transformation who shape the future of the internet. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Cisco shares moved slightly lower in extended trading on Wednesday after the networking hardware company reported earnings that exceeded analysts' expectations.

Here's how the company did:

Earnings: 84 cents per share, adjusted, vs. 82 cents per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue: $13.13 billion, vs. $13.03 billion as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.

Revenue grew about 8% year over year in the fiscal fourth quarter, which ended on July 31, according to a statement. In the previous quarter revenue rose almost 7% on an annualized basis. Gross margin narrowed to 63.6% from 63.9% in the prior quarter.

"Looking ahead we expect the supply challenges and cost impacts to continue through at least the first half of our fiscal year, and potentially into the second half," CEO Chuck Robbins told analysts on a conference call. In May Cisco had indicated it could face supply constraints at least through the end of 2021.

The Infrastructure Platforms segment that provides most of Cisco's revenue in this quarter delivered $7.55 billion, which was up 13% year over year and more than the $7.11 billion that analysts had expected, according to StreetAccount. The segment includes sales of ethernet switches and routers for data centers.

Cisco's Applications segment, which includes sales from Webex video-calling products, came up with $1.34 billion, down 1% and below the $1.46 billion StreetAccount analyst consensus.

Security revenue came in at $823 million, up 1% but missing the $904.7 million consensus.

In the quarter Cisco acquired start-ups Kenna Security and Socio Labs, which produces event software. Terms were not disclosed.

With respect to guidance, Cisco said it sees 79 cents to 81 cents in adjusted fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue growth of 7.5% to 9.5%. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had been expecting 81 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $12.84 billion in revenue, which implies 7.7% revenue growth.

Cisco also issued guidance for the 2022 fiscal year. It called for $3.38 to $3.45 in adjusted earnings per share and 5% to 7% revenue growth. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected adjusted earnings of $3.41 per share, along with $51.91 billion in revenue, which works out to 4% growth.

Excluding the after-hours move, Cisco stock is up about 24% since the beginning of the calendar year, trailing the 30% rise of the S&P 500 index over the same period.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

