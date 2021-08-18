The need for trip insurance amid the pandemic is reshaping the travel landscape

Thailand, now in the top five destinations customers of travel insurer Seven Corners are booking, requires visitors be insured for Covid treatment.

The ever-evolving Covid-19 pandemic is reshaping where Americans spend their travel dollars and how they protect that investment. That's according to the latest findings from travel insurance firms and the industry experts that track them.

Airfare comparison site Next Vacay said it analyzed Google searches about travel insurance over the last 12 months and found a 233% jump in users asking whether coverage is worth the cost.

"The uncertainty of each country's travel restrictions changing has left travelers looking for travel insurance options now more than ever," said Naveen Dittakavi, founder and CEO of Alpharetta, Georgia-based Next Vacay, in a statement. "It's no surprise that [Google] searches for 'is travel insurance worth it' have increased by 233% and searches for '[is] cancel for any reason travel insurance worth it' have increased by 200%."

Unsurprisingly, domestic travel remains tops with customers of travel insurer Seven Corners, which has seen 90% growth in trips within the U.S. this year compared to 2019. But the Carmel, Indiana-based company is seeing growing interest in travel abroad for 2022 — and a shift in preferred foreign destinations.

With international coverage outselling domestic plans by a factor of eight for trips next year, Seven Corners says Turks and Caicos is the No. 1 overseas destination among its clients, followed by Costa Rica, Mexico, Thailand and Israel. Mexico has always been popular among U.S. travelers, but Turks and Caicos had never before ranked among the top 100 destinations, according to Seven Corners.

Bookings among the insured to Costa Rica and Thailand have also grown amid the pandemic, while France, formerly the top spot, is now only No. 7. Other European destinations like Spain and the U.K. have also fallen in popularity with Seven Corners customers.