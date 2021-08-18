Ohio man pleads guilty to running $300 million bitcoin laundering conspiracy that helped drug traffickers

An Ohio man pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy by moving more than $300 million worth of bitcoin to help users, including drug traffickers, hide the source of their cryptocurrency.

Larry Dean Harmon, 38, of Akron, agreed as part of his plea in Washington, D.C., federal court to surrender more than 4,400 bitcoin, currently valued at more than $200 million, according to the Justice Department.

Harmon, who maintained a residence in the nation of Belize during his criminal activity, also faces assessment of a $60 million civil monetary penalty from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, authorities said.

He will be sentenced at a date to be scheduled. He faces a maximum prison term of 20 years and potential fines of hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Darknet is the collection of websites hidden from normal search engines and web browsers. Its anonymized nature is exploited by criminals who trade weapons, narcotics and illegal services.

As part of his guilty plea, Harmon admitted that his Darknet-based Helix service partnered with several Darknet markets, such as AlphaBay, Evolution and Cloud 9 to provide bitcoin money laundering services for customers, the Justice Department said.

Helix, which Harmon ran from 2014 through 2017, was known as a "mixer" or "tumbler" of bitcoin. For a fee, Helix would send bitcoin to recipients in a way that hid who was sending that cryptocurrency.

Helix was linked with and associated with a Darknet search called "Grams," which was also run by Harom, who "advertised Helix to customers on the Darknet to conceal transactions from law enforcement," the Justice Department said.